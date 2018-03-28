Sonbhadra: Three children burnt to death as hut catches fire

Three children were burnt to death in their sleep when their hut caught fire in Sonbhadra district’s Tendu village on Monday night.

Police said that Suhana, a mother of four, was sleeping with her daughter Rehana (6), Rukhsana (5), Muskan (4) and son Shahid (3) in their hut when it caught fire.

Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, Ram Singh, said, “The fire had spread in the hut from the hearth where Suhana had cooked food. By the time she ran out with one of her daughters, the whole hut had caught fire. She panicked and ran to call other villagers. She could not save the other three children because it was too late by the time villagers came to the rescue.”

Police said a burning roof had collapsed on the children by the time the mother could get help. The hut was razed to the ground. Rehana, Rukhsana, and Shahid were rushed to a nearby hospital by the district authorities and police, but they were declared brought dead. The children’s father, Nabeen, was away working at a dhaba 25 km away, police said.

District Magistrate, Sonbhadra, Pramod Kumar, said, “We are providing the family with necessary rations and are also planning to compensate them from the district calamity fund with Rs 4 lakh for every deceased member. However, we will be able to give them money from the fund only if police investigations do not throw up any criminal conspiracy aspect to the case, and it is proven in investigation that the fire was an accident.”

