Six mules test positive for glanders in UP

The Chitrakoot Dham division of Uttar Pradesh is on high alert after six mules of Banda district were tested positive for the deadly glanders disease last week. The six animals were euthanised to prevent its spread. The blood samples of 71 other animals were sent for testing at the Hisar-based National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) on Tuesday. Chitrakoot Dham commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar Shukla said the disease, caused by the bacteria Burkholderia mallei, could be fatal for humans too.

This is the first time that the disease was detected in the Chitrakoot Dham Division, said Dr A K Singh, Additional Director, Animal Husbandry Department of the division. He added that restrictions have been imposed on the movement of equines — horses, ponies, mules and donkeys — in the four districts of the division — Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

Veterinarians have been directed to collect blood samples of all equines in their respective districts for testing.

Meanwhile, owners of the six animals that were euthanised have refused to allow their blood to be tested for the disease. “Officials from the district administration are still trying to convince them,” said Dr S K Aggarwal, chief veterinary officer, Banda.

Of the 71 animals being tested now, 11 are from Banda, 20 from Hamirpur, 25 from Chitrakoot and 15 from Mahoba district, said Dr R K Dwivedi, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry (Chitrakoot Dham Division).

