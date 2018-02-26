Six teens with earphones run over by train in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, one critically injured

Following the incident, an angry mob of people protested at the accident site. (Representational) Following the incident, an angry mob of people protested at the accident site. (Representational)

Six teenagers, between the age of 14 and 16, were run over by a shuttling train in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday. The victims were walking close to the railway tracks and had earplugs on when the accident occurred, news agency IANS has reported. While six died on the spot, one critically injured is battling for life in a hospital.

The incident occurred in Pilakhua on the Delhi-Moradabad route. All seven were supposed to board a train to Hyderabad from Ghaziabad for a painting contract in the city, however, they missed the train and returned to Pilakhua a little after midnight.

They appeared disturbed and were walking dangerously close to the tracks when the incident occurred, IANS quoted an eyewitness as saying.

Following the incident, an angry mob of people protested at the accident site. However, senior officials, including District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh and Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal, who reached the spot, pacified them and the bodies were sent for postmortem, an official said.

(More details awaited)

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd