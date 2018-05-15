Sitapur: Two more attacked by feral dogs

On Monday, a 50-year-old man was attacked at Kodri Naveen village when he tried to save his herd of goats (Representational image) On Monday, a 50-year-old man was attacked at Kodri Naveen village when he tried to save his herd of goats (Representational image)

Feral dogs attacked two persons in separate incidents in Sitapur on Monday.

This comes a day after a 12-year-old girl was attacked and killed, bringing the death toll to 13 in the last three months in the district.

On Monday, a 50-year-old man was attacked at Kodri Naveen village when he tried to save his herd of goats. In another incident, a 60-year-old woman was attacked at the Banni village while she had taken her goats for grazing.

“The first incident occurred at Kodri Naveen village where Sabir was attacked by dogs in the morning. Sabir was injured in the thigh. The dogs were chased away by locals. A goat was killed in the incident,” said Sachin Kumar Singh, Khairabad police station officer (SO). “An hour later, Shanti Devi was attacked in the Banni village when a pack of dogs attacked her goats. She was on the ground, while a dog bit her saree and tried to drag her. I was in the village when this happened and rushed to her aid. I fired at the dogs but missed. However, the sound was enough to scare them away.”

Devi suffered minor bruises in the incident.

City circle officer (CO) Yogendra Singh said two goats were killed in the second incident, while another was killed in a separate incident in Mansoorpur village.

On why the attacks were continuing despite the continued efforts of the administration to keep a check on such attacks, District Magistrate Sheetal Verma said it was difficult to catch dogs.

“When we try to catch the dogs, we chase them into the fields. We cannot chase them everywhere on a motorcycle or in a car. This is why they get away from us,” she said.

Earlier, the DM had said the administration would set up more Animal Birth Control (ABC) clinics. “All the village security committees (constituted after discussion with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last Friday) are active. They are working all night and all officials are also with them…,” Verma said.

