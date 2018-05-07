Sitapur dog attacks: CM Yogi Adityanath orders action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed authorities in Sitapur to check dog attacks that have killed a dozen children in the district over the last three months. Officials said he directed the police, forest, veterinary departments and local municipal bodies to coordinate and form joint teams to ensure action. He has asked them to call experts from Lucknow and Bareilly for a probe.

“In order to stop such incidents, we have made teams at the district level comprising the additional district magistrate (revenue), additional SP (North), district chief veterinary officer, district Panchayat Raj officer and others to end the menace created reportedly by stray dogs,’’ said Sitapur district magistrate Sheetal Verma.

“Along with this, four different teams comprising four members each from the revenue, police, animal husbandry and forest departments will also cooperate.”

Verma said a pack of four to six dogs have been attacking children mainly in mango orchards situated in villages and Sitapur outskirts. “We have called a four-member expert team from Mathura to catch these dogs. Till now, the team has caught 22 dogs who has been sent to Kanha Upvan in Lucknow for treatment,” said Verma. Verma added they are facing problems in catching the dogs as they are large in numbers and do not have any specific places of hiding.

Villagers are reported to have killed a dozen dogs since Tuesday. The toll from dog attacks reached 12 in the last three months with the death of six children — aged between seven to 12 — last week. Officials said dogs also mauled at least six other children and left them severely injured.

