Sitapur: Bodies of two sisters found in bags near canal, mother goes missing 

The postmortem report of the two sisters aged 8 and 11 years, whose bodies were found in two bags at a canal in Sitapur on Sunday, stated sexual assault of the elder one.

Police on Monday said the mother of the girls has been reported missing since the last two days. The girls, residents of Alamnagar neighbourhood, used to live with their mother who had separated with their father some 4-5 years ago, they said.

“After finding the bodies in the canal yesterday, we had circulated the photos of the deceased on WhatsApp. On Monday, the maternal uncle of the girls identified the photos. Meanwhile, the postmortem report stated sexual assault with the 11-year-old elder sister,” Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Kulkarni said.

“During our investigation on Monday, we found that the girls were living with their mother. The woman had separated with her husband around 4-5 years ago. Some locals said that the last time they saw the woman was on Saturday evening with a local youth, who is also her business partner. We have tracked the youth, who confirmed going with the woman to the nearby Nepalapura market on Saturday evening. The youth said that he dropped her to an auto stand from where she went home,” the SP said, adding that the girls were at home during that time.

The mother used to run a small boutique in a room attached to her house. Some locals have also informed that the girls had stopped going to school since the last 4-5 months, police said.

Ankit Kumar, circle officer (CO) Sadar, said that they have tracked the father of the girls, who lives in Hardoi district with his mother’s family. “The father has confirmed that he separated from his wife a few years ago. He informed that they had a love marriage around 10 years ago,” the CO said.

Police suspect that someone close to the family is possibly behind the murder. “No stranger will put so much effort in filling the bodies in a bag with salt and throwing it into a canal,” SP Kulkarni said, adding that they are trying to find the mother now.

