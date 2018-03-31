SIT seeks govt nod to file FIR against SP leader Azam Khan, others

Samajwadi Party Senior Leader Azam Khan. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Samajwadi Party Senior Leader Azam Khan. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) unit of the UP Police has sought permission from the state government to file an FIR against former minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and others, including government officials, after completing an inquiry into recruitment of 1,300 people to various posts in the Jal Nigam in 2016-’17.

“During our inquiry, we found evidence of corruption and that due procedure was not followed for hiring 1,300 people to different positions in Jal Nigam. After collecting evidence, we sent a report three days back to the state government seeking direction to lodge FIR against Azam Khan and others and investigate the case,” said a senior official of SIT.

When contacted, principal secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said, “I have not seen the report sent by SIT so far. As per law, we would examine the report and then will take any action.”

The Yogi Adityanath government in July last year, had ordered a probe into the recruitment after receiving complaints of corruption in the hirings. During inquiry, SIT questioned around 80 people, including Azam Khan. Among 1300 recruitment included 122 assistant engineers and the government terminated their services after its internal inquiry in May last year.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App