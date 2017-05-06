Venkaiah Naidu hands over release order of Rs 1,263 cr to CM Yogi Adityanath

Venkaiah Naidu in Lucknow on Friday. Vishal Srivastav Venkaiah Naidu in Lucknow on Friday. Vishal Srivastav

At a review meeting presided over by Yogi Adityanath and Union Urban Development, Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu in Lucknow on Friday, the latter handed over the release order of Rs 1,263 crore to the chief minister for projects including smart cities, Lucknow Metro and AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), while both leaders blamed the previous SP government for its “lack of initiative”.

At the meeting, it was also decided that proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will soon be telecast live on Doordarshan.

“The earlier government did not have the mindset to work with the central government. I am not making any allegation but to make things clear as the public has already given them the answer,” said Naidu.

On the new Real Estate Act, Naidu said, “Real Estate Regulation is not a strangulation”. He added that it was not an “easy task” to provide houses to everyone by 2022 as resolved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also asked Adityanath to form a regulatory authority by the end of July, keeping in mind the complaints made by buyers from areas like NOIDA and Ghaziabad.

Naidu, while speaking at a joint press conference with the CM here, also said that a new system has been put in place where instead of chief ministers visiting New Delhi for project-related matters, he, Naidu, would visit states to review projects and resolve issues.

Calling Adityanath “dutiful”, Modi “helpful” and the public of Uttar Pradesh “beautiful”, the Union minister said that the state is now also part of ‘Mission MODI’ (Making of Developed India).

The release order he handed over to the CM allocated Rs 440 crore under the Smart City Mission for four smart cities — Rs 119 crore for Lucknow, Rs 107 each for Agra, Kanpur and Varanasi, and another Rs 2 crore for Rae Bareli and Meerut to make proposals. Another Rs 446 crore was set aside for the Lucknow Metro project, while Rs 375 crore was allocated for AMRUT.

He also said that they were planning to transfer funds directly to Jal Nigam and municipal bodies to prevent them from being siphoned off.

Naidu mentioned proposals for NOIDA and Greater NOIDA Metro rail projects of 29.7 km, which are worth Rs 5503 crore, and the Delhi Meerut Regional rapid transit system. He blamed the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government for failing to completely utilise the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, claiming that the previous government had sent proposals of just 11,000 houses as compared to states like Tamil Nadu, which sent proposals for 2.30 lakh houses.

Later, Adityanath said that the Lucknow Metro rail — which was inaugurated before completion by his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav — would still take another one and half months to become functional.

