Shiv Sena pick ‘missing’ ahead of mayoral polls

HANUMAN GARHI mahant Raju Das, the Shiv Sena candidate for the post of Ayodhya mayor, allegedly went missing on Monday before he could file his nomination papers. While Shiv Sena gave him the ticket on Sunday, Monday was the last date for filing nomination. Ayodhya Nagar Nigam will go to polls on November 22.

Das, an ABVP leader who was earlier with VHP’s Bajrang Dal, decided to contest on a Shiv Sena ticket after BJP picked district executive committee member Rishikesh Upadhyay over him.

“Ram Sunder Das of Hanuman Garhi filed a missing report at Ayodhya police station,” said Sena state president Anil Singh. Police, however, denied receiving any complaint.

“Raju Das was supposed to file his nomination papers today. We waited till 3 pm but he did not come… we could not find him at his house and other places,” Singh said.

However, Ayodhya Circle Officer Raju Kumar said: “We have not received any missing complaint.” Ayodhya police Station House Officer Arvind Kumar Pandey echoed the same.

