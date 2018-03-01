Shia Board chair asks AIMPLB to return land to Hindus

The Shia body chairperson Wasim Rizvi listed nine such plots in the country – four in Uttar Pradesh, two in Gujarat and one each in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi. (File) The Shia body chairperson Wasim Rizvi listed nine such plots in the country – four in Uttar Pradesh, two in Gujarat and one each in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi. (File)

The UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson on Wednesday asked the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to return lands on which Mughals and “invaders” had built mosques after demolishing temples, to the Hindus.

The Shia body chairperson Wasim Rizvi listed nine such plots in the country – four in Uttar Pradesh, two in Gujarat and one each in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi.

Rizvi, who had earlier suggested an amicable solution to the Ayodhya land dispute with a mosque in Lucknow instead, asked AIMPLB whether Islam considered it right to trespass to build a mosque.

The letter, addressing the AIMPLB chairman, had the subject line: “Hindu Samaj ke mandiron ko tod kar banvayi gayi masjidon ko hindu samaj ko vapas kiye jane ke sambandh mein (With regard to returning mosques built upon demolished temples back to the Hindu community)”

“They (invaders) demolished many temples and built mosques on some of them,” the letter read. As per Islam, Rizvi claims, if a mosque is built by forcibly demolishing a place of worship then prayers at such masjid would not

be accepted.

He requested AIMPLB, which he described as an “NGO dominated by fundamentalists”, to decide on these mosques as well as such others across the country. He also requested the Board to take up his proposal before a common meeting of the board.

“Even though I doubt they would consider my proposal, I expect them at least answer my questions as AIMPLB claims to have taken the contract of the well-being of all Muslims in the country,” Rizvi, told The Indian Express.

