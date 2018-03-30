She refused to end her relationship, was burnt alive: Unnao Police She refused to end her relationship, was burnt alive: Unnao Police

In an alleged case of honour killing, the parents of a 24-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday for burning her alive in Hasganj police station area of Unnao district. The victim’s 15-year-old brother was detained in the case. The victim’s charred body was found in a field on Wednesday, and her father had alleged that she was murdered by a relative who she wished to marry. The relative was later taken into custody.

However, police said, a preliminary investigation pointed to the possible role of her family behind the killing. During questioning, the couple allegedly confessed to the crime. The man they had accused of killing their daughter, meanwhile, was let go from custody.

“On Wednesday morning, we had received a complaint from the father that a man had murdered his daughter and burnt her body in a field in the village. A murder case was lodged against the accused who reportedly was in a relationship with her. Both families are related,” said Hassanganj police station house officer (SHO) Raghwan Kumar Singh. “However, when we reached the spot and started our investigation we found clues that pointed to the possible role of the father in the murder. The snifter dog squad, when taken to the murder spot walked straight to the victim’s house. The right arm of the father too had fresh burn injuries for which he could not give a convincing reply. Also, we recovered two matchboxes and remains of beedis near the spot where the body was found. At the victim’s house same brand of the matchbox and beedi packet were found.”

Upon questioning, the parents and their teenage son confessed to having murdered the woman as she was maligning the image of the family, the SHO informed.

“The father said they assaulted the woman on Tuesday afternoon after they found her at the man’s house. Later, in the night, when she refused dinner, the couple and their son assaulted her. After she fell unconscious, the three took her to their nearby field poured kerosene and set her on fire,” he said.

