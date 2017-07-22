Shamli: Three caught with scrapped notes of face value Rs 21 lakh

Three youths were caught with demonetised notes of face value Rs 21.40 lakh in denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 in Jhinjhana area of Shamli district on Thursday. Police, however, seized the cash and let them go. Shamli SP Ajay Pal said the youths were allowed to go after questioning since carrying notes was not a criminal offence. “We have informed the Income Tax department,” he added. The youths — Shakeel, Shahzad and Rajveer — belong to Shamli town. They were brought to Jhinjhana police station.

“We reached a dhaba at Sigra village following a tip-off that three persons, carrying demonetised currency, were waiting for someone at the spot. We checked the car owned by one of the youths and found Rs 21.40 lakh in old notes in a bag,” Jhinjhana police Station House Officer Bhagwat Singh said.

“During questioning, the youths revealed that the notes belonged to Rajveer, who runs a general merchant shop in Barkhandi. Shakeel and Shahzad are Rajveer’s friends… Rajveer said they were waiting for a youth who had promised to get the old notes exchanged with new ones. He claimed the person they were waiting for was coming from Karnal district in Haryana,” he added. The SHO said I-T officials took the seized notes into custody on Friday.

