Shamli: Nine members of two families killed in accident

Nine members of two families from Meerut were killed and two others injured on Tuesday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck at Lakshmipur village in western Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. The deceased include six women.

Police said that seven people died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries at a Meerut hospital. They were returning home after praying at Vaishno Devi Shrine near Katra in Jammu when the SUV’s driver lost control over the vehicle, which collided with the truck coming from the opposite side. Police said the truck driver managed to escape from the scene of the accident.

A survivor, Rajendra, who is under treatment at the Meerut hospital, said he lost his wife, Sangeeta and daughter, Honey, in the accident. “Such was the impact of the collision that our vehicle was crushed,’’ he said. The other seven killed in the accident have been identified as Premvati, Neetu, Savitri, Nidhi, Jaydev, Jayram and Jaykishan.

