Seven-year-old dies after Lok Bhawan gate falls on her, probe on

A seven-year-old girl died after a heavy iron gate of the Lok Bhawan building allegedly fell on her on Wednesday. The state government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh for her family. Police said incident occured when Kiran, the daughter of a daily wage labourer, was swinging on the gate.

Anand Shahi, station house officer of Hazratganj police station, said, “The deceased’s mother Aneeta, who is a daily wage labourer and was working at the under construction site of Lok Bhawan, submitted a complaint with the police stating that her daughter was swinging on the iron gate of Lok Bhawan. Accidentally, the iron gate fell on her and she suffered injuries. She was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead by doctors.”

“In her complaint, Aneeta did not hold anyone responsible for the death,” he added. The family took the body to their native place in Lakhimpur Kheri after a post-mortem.

A press release issued by state home department said that after hearing about the incident, RK Goel, managing director of UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited, rushed to the spot and after inspecting the site issued directions to appoint a guard at the gate.

The UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited has ordered an inquiry by a two-member team consisting of general manager (consultancy) and general manager (Lucknow zone -1). The team has been asked to submit a report in seven days after probing the matter, the press release said.

