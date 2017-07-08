Seven die after ‘consuming’ hooch, three policemen suspended

Seven PERSONS died and nine others were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor late on Thursday night at Raunapar area in Azamgarh district. Out of the nine persons, two of them were stated to be critical and referred to BHU Hospital in Varanasi. Following the incident, Raunapar Station Officer Nadeem Ahmed, Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh and beat constable Shashi Kumar were suspended with immediate effect, said Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar in a statement on Friday. The action was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kumar said six officials of the Excise Department, including Excise Inspector Sanjiv Kumar Singh and five constables, have also been suspended. He said a week-long inspection campaign will also be run, as per the directions of Adityanath, from Saturday by joint teams of police, excise and revenue officials to nab those involved in the preparation and sale of illegal liquor.

According to police, five persons — Shibri Paswan (35), Keshav Paswan (45), Shiv Kumar (18), Shyam Preet (30), Ram Nayan (70) — in Kevatahiya village fell sick on Thursday and were rushed to the district hospital where they were declared brought dead. Two more persons — Ram Charitra (85) and Ram Vriksha (70) — from neighbouring Rasulpur village had also reportedly consumed liquor and died last night.

Deputy Excise Commissioner, Azamgarh, S P Chaudhary, said though all seven were suspected to have consumed liquor, but Ram Charitra’s and Ram Vriksha’s deaths were due to old age ailments. He said a few among the deceased were involved in preparing hooch using flowers of Mahua tree.

Azamgarh Range DIG Uday Shankar Jaiswal said that police teams raided the village and found about 25 kilograms of raw materials and 65 tin boxes used in the preparation of the hooch. “There was no man present in the village when police and PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) personnel came for raids. An FIR will be registered under Excise Act after taking a complaint from the villagers,” added Jaiswal.

