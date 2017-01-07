Latest News
  • Semi-automatic rifles, Rs 6 lakh recovered from BSP’s candidate in Aligarh

Semi-automatic rifles, Rs 6 lakh recovered from BSP’s candidate in Aligarh

The weapons were recovered from the BSP candidate’s vehicle on Friday

By: ANI | Aligarh | Published:January 7, 2017 10:00 am

The Aligarh Police has seized Rs 6 lakhs and two semi-automatic licensed rifles from the vehicle of Bahujan Samaj Party’s Chharra, Aligarh candidate Mohd Sageer.

The weapons were recovered from the BSP candidate’s vehicle on Friday during a routine check for violation of model code of conduct.

As per the reports, besides, the weapons seizure, police personnel removed 40 hooters and flags from vehicles belonging of political parties, as they violated the poll code.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 07: Latest News