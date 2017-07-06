SEC issues notification for 10 zilla panchayat, 26 block head polls in UP

For block heads, nominations are due on July 14 For block heads, nominations are due on July 14

State election commission Wednesday issued notification to hold by-elections to elect 10 zilla panchayat chairpersons and 26 block heads in different districts. As per notification issued for zilla panchayat chairperson elections, nomination have to be filed on July 17, while polling and counting of votes would be on July 23. For block heads, nominations are due on July 14 and polling will be on July 16, followed by counting of votes the same day.

The election for new zilla panchayat chairpersons is being held following the resignation of sitting chairpersons in Kaushambi, Ghazipur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Rampur and Lakhimpur Kheri. The by-elections, on the other hand, are taking place at Auraiya, Farrukhabad, Mau and Sant Kabirnagar, after sitting chairpersons lost majority support after a no-confidence motion was moved against them.

Among 26 blocks where by-elections will be held, 14 block heads failed to prove they had enough support during no-confidence motions, while 10 block heads resigned. Vacancies in two blocks were created due to the deaths of the sitting block heads.

