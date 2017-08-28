Journalist shot at in Amethi

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A journalist of a leading Hindi daily was shot at allegedly by three motorcycle-borne persons here, the police said today. Dilip Kaushal, who was a reporter with Amar Ujala, was shot at late last evening by the accused who then fled from the scene, SHO Jagdishpur R A Kanaujia said.

The scribe was rushed to a community health centre from where the doctors referred him to the trauma centre. He is stated to be out of danger, the SHO said. The journalist suffered bullet injuries in his arm. Old enmity is believed to be the reason for the attack.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by his family members Jagdishpur Police booked three persons, he said. Today, a group of Amethi-based reporters from different newspapers submitted a memorandum to District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar for proper security of journalists.

