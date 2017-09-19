Schoolgirl dies after fall from third floor, kin say she was pushed

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A 15-year-old girl died after she fell from the third floor of her school in City Kotwali area in Deoria district on Monday morning. Her family, in their police complaint, have alleged that she was pushed to her death although they haven’t named anyone as an accused.

Police have sent the body for post mortem examination and to determine if there was any evidence of sexual assault. Deoria SP Rajiv Malhotra, said the incident occurred at Modern City Montessori Intermediate College at around 11 am. He said the girl had gone to use the washroom.

“The interval time of the school (10am-11am) was about to end and some students on the ground floor spotted the girl falling from the third floor. She was rushed to the district hospital from where she was referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College. The girl’s father and brother too were informed,” said Nitish Srivastava, SHO, City Kotwali police station, adding that the girl died on her way to the medical college.

“In the complaint given to the police, the father of the girl, an official in a private company and lives with family close to the school, alleged that someone pushed his daughter from the third floor of the school building. We have lodged an FIR against unknown under IPC section 302 (murder),” SP Malhotra said. “Body has been sent for postmortem and the report is expected by tomorrow. We would be able to know about cause of death and injury on body after the autopsy report comes.”

