Sara death case: ‘CM has asked me to meet him’

Independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi’s mother-in-law Seema Singh on Wednesday claimed that she was invited to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

Amanmani is accused of allegedly killing his wife Sara in 2015. Two days ago, Seema, along with Nidhi Shukla, whose sister Madhumita Shukla was murdered by Amanmani’s parents, had asked the BJP not to induct him into the party as they feared he could then influence the CBI.

“I got a call from Chief Minister’s office this morning that the CM wanted to speak to me. He has asked me to meet him at his official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg on Thursday at 9 am,” Seema Singh told The Indian Express. No government official could confirm the development.

Asked about the issues that she would raise before Chief Minister, she alleged, “Amarmani (Amanmani’s father) and Amanmani had links with the Samajwadi Party leaders and now want to develop relations with BJP leaders as well. I fear that this might affect CBI investigation into Sara’s murder case. I would request Chief Minister to first ensure that Amarmani stops getting special treatment at the Gorakhpur jail where he is lodged.”

“Secondly, I would also request a special committee to look into the role played by SP leaders and also officers in Sara’s murder case at the time (when they were in government) and also that how come both Amarmani and his wife managed to stay at Gorakhpur Medical College in the name of treatment for such a long time,” she added. “We would also request for security to be given to our family as there is a constant threat on us.”

She further said that apart from seeking inquiry into the alleged “disproportionate assets” of both Amarmani and his son, she would also seek inquiry against doctors in Firozabad for allegedly giving “wrong postmortem report into Sara’s death”. She maintained that she would also approach Supreme Court against the bail given to Amanmani Tripathi by Allahabad High Court earlier on March 9 this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd