Sambhal district administration attaches Rs 7-cr property of man under UP Gangsters Act

The Sambhal district administration on Sunday attached property worth Rs 7 crore of a man on the basis of a police report that claims it was purchased through “illegal means”. Shamshad, 46, has 14 cases against him, including eight under the Cow Slaughter (Prevention) Act. He was arrested last year and later released on bail. The administration had, also last year, attached property worth Rs 3 crore under the UP Gangsters Act.

The latest order to attach property was passed by District Magistrate, Sambhal, Anand Kumar Singh under the same Act. The police report was prepared by Anil Samanaya, Chandausi police station house officer (SHO).

The SHO said the latest case against Shamshad and his associate Shareef Pehlwan was registered on January 15 after police raided a plot at Alam Sarai area.

“Six trucks, with 12 cattles were recovered from there. The police also recovered slaughtering equipment. During investigation, we found the 2560 sq meter plot was bought by Shamshad and he was using it for criminal activities,” said SHO Samanaya, adding that Shamshad was earlier also booked under Gangster Act and Goonda Act.

Shamshad, a native of Sambhal’s Panju Sarai locality, has obtained arrest stay from the court in connection with January incident, said Anil Samanaya.

“We have evidences to prove that plot was being used by Shamshad because he had given it (plot) to a businessman for rent for 11 months, last year. We have rent receipts to prove it. As per revenue records, the land is still in the name of a man named Bhura alias Hasan. Shamshad did not transfer plot to his name as he feared it would be attached,” said Samanaya, adding that Shareef Pehlwan is a business partner to Shamshad.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Pankaj Kumar Pandey said “after collecting details, the police began preparing a report of Shamshad’s criminal record, his associates as well as his properties. On the basis of report, District Magistrate Sambhal passed the order to attach the plot whose cost is Rs 7.4 crore in the market. A board stating that plot has been attached has been put up on the boundry wall of the plot. “

“Police will move the High Court to vacate stay on the arrest,” he added.

