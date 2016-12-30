Samajwadi Party’s Agra Cantonment nominee dies of cardiac arrest

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Chandersen Taplu, whose candidature for Assembly elections from Agra Cantonment constituency was declared Wednesday in the list released by party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, died of cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Taplu, 45, died while he was being taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. According to party district president Ram Sahai Yadav, “Chandersen Taplu suffered cardiac arrest in the early hours Thursday after which he was taken to a local private hospital from where he was referred to Gurgaon. He died on way to the hospital.”

“We are shocked. He was fine till Wednesday night. He attended the meeting for the road map to campaign in his constituency,” said CP Rai, senior SP leader. On Thursday, hundreds of party workers and senior SP leaders visited Taplu’s residence at Fatehabad Road.

Taplu, who was being counted as the strong contender for the Cantonment seat and was contesting against BSP’s sitting MLA Gutiyarilal Dubesh, was known to be close to party state president Shivpal Singh Yadav. In Agra, the list of eight candidates among nine constituencies were declared by the party on Wednesday and the name of the candidate for the ninth seat, Etmadpur, is still pending.