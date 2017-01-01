Uttar Pradesh CM’s official residence 5, Kalidas Marg: The hotbed

Outside Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (Source: Vishal Srivastav) Outside Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (Source: Vishal Srivastav)

CHIEF MINISTER Akhilesh Yadav’s official residence on 5, Kalidas Marg – popularly known as 5, KD – had never been the centre of such political activity as it has been over the last few days. A few minutes after Mulayam Singh Yadav announced Akhilesh’s expulsion on Friday, hundreds of his supporters assembled outside 5, Kalidas Marg and started raising slogans against the SP chief and his cousin and state party unit president Shivpal Yadav. They climbed the temporary barricades put up at the spot while the police remained mute spectators. Four youths attempted self immolation by pouring petrol on themselves. One among them suffered serious burns.

The supporters even got access to the main gates of the bungalow when Akhilesh’s fleet left around 9 pm on Friday. Usually, all vehicular movements are stopped on the route before the movement of the chief minister’s fleet. But as the protesters did not vacate the road, Akhilesh CM had to return to the bungalow and later left from another gate.

Akhilesh on Saturday called a meeting of party MLAs and the 225 candidates — who had had given tickets for 2017 Assembly polls — at his official residence. Besides the MLAs and candidates, youth leaders, including MLCs who are expelled from the party on charges of indiscipline, too arrived for the meeting.

Also, on Thursday, Akhilesh had held a meeting at the bungalow with the MLAs and his supporters, who were denied ticket by Mulayam. He had held another meeting with the first-time party MLAs on December 23.

In September, when Akhilesh was removed from the post of the party state president, his supporters had staged dharna outside the residence. Then, Akhilesh had called his supporters inside and addressed them.

On October 26, Shivpal had expelled forest minister and first-time MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, from the party for six years for allegedly assaulting party MLC Ashu Malik inside CM’s residence on October 24.

Following the differences, Akhilesh had mostly stayed away from the party headquarters — located hardly 500 m away. Earlier as well, for the last six months at least, Akhilesh has been holding meetings with leaders and supporters at his official residence. He had last visited the party office on October 24 to attend the party workers’ meeting called by Mulayam.