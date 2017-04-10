Samajwadi & BSP regime projects come under Yogi scanner

CM Yogi Adityanath at the 11th standing committee meeting of the Inter-State Council in New Delhi on Sunday. Prem nath Pandey CM Yogi Adityanath at the 11th standing committee meeting of the Inter-State Council in New Delhi on Sunday. Prem nath Pandey

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered probes into projects started by the previous Samajwadi Party and BSP governments, suspecting misuse of public money. During the review meeting of the housing department on Saturday night, Adityanath asked the Minister of State for Housing, Suresh Pasi, to inspect the under-construction Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre as well as the development and beautification work done in the Hussainabad area of the old city of Lucknow and submit a report as soon as possible.

Adityanath also asked sports minister Chetan Chauhan to inspect the site of International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and submit a report. Before ordering the probe, he said loot and misuse of public money would not be tolerated.

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation for a museum in the Hussainabad area and inaugurated the redevelopment of the area on December 4 last year. Last October 11, Akhilesh had opened the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre, which is supposed to have a museum, guest house, an aquatic block with international-level swimming and diving pools, a convention centre and a sports complex. Construction is on.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pasi said, “Public money of hundreds of crores has been spent on these projects. In the next couple of days, I will inspect the sites of both the projects along with technical experts to probe the expenditure of public money, quality of construction and utility of the work done there.”

When asked about the possibility of action against former ministers and senior officers, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said action would be taken against the guilty irrespective of their “caste, religion, party and position”.

While reviewing the work of the urban development department, Adityanath expressed dissatisfaction on the quality of the infrastructure development work done under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. As the work was done by the Jal Nigam of the state government, he has directed the formation of a committee under Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna to probe the work done by the Jal Nigam. These projects were executed both under Samajwadi Party and BSP governments.

On Friday, Adityanath had ordered an inquiry into th sale of 21 sugar mills in 2010-11, suspecting a scam of around Rs 1,100 crore. Adityanath had said that if required, a CBI probe would be ordered. The mills were sold during Mayawati’s rule.

On April 1, Adityanath had ordered a judicial probe into the Gomti Riverfront project, a dream project of Akhilesh. The development of the project had started in 2014 and Akhilesh had opened the project to the public on November 16 last year, although work was incomplete.

A three-member panel under the chairmanship of Justice (retired) Alok Kumar Singh will conduct inquiry and submit the report in 45 days. Adityanath recently inspected the Gomti project site.

Adityanath ordered probe after he was informed by some officials that Rs 1,513 crore was allocated for the project and 95 per cent of it has been spent so far but less than 60 per cent of the work has been completed. The inquiry committee will probe why completion got delayed and where the funds were spent.

The chief minister met both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday.

