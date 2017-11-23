Sakshi Maharaj finds name ‘missing’ from list: 52 per cent turnout in first phase  

CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (Express Photo) CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Over 52 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of polls to 230 local bodies held on Wednesday. Although peaceful, the phase was marked by BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and former Congress MP Annu Tandon returning without casting their vote as their names were missing from the voters’ list in Unnao. The district administration had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The state election commission said even sensitive polling stations saw peaceful voting. It rejected allegations from the AAP that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were tampered. Among the five municipal corporations that went to polls, the newly-formed Ayodhya nagar nigam recorded 49.98 per cent voting, Gorakhpur saw 35.62 per cent, Agra recorded 39.76 per cent, Kanpur recorded 44.28 per cent and Meerut recorded 50 per cent polling.

This is first time when all the political parties including and SP and BSP are contesting civic polls on their respective symbols. After news of MP Maharaj and former MP Tandon’s return without casting their vote from Gadankheda and Raja Shankar Sahai Inter-college polling booths, respectively, were reported, District Magistrate N G Ravi Kumar said, “There might have been a mistake on the part of the booth-level officers. We will check why their names were missing. They were not cut as the names were there in the list for the assembly election, but the names were not added in this list.” He added that neither Maharaj nor Tandon have made a formal complaint in the matter. “I have asked SDM Sadar Megha Rupam to inquire. Give us one or two days’ time and there will be action against whoever is responsible.”

UP Election Commissioner S K Agarwal said did not fault the voters’ list. “There were some people left out but that doesn’t mean the voter list was faulty. They should have checked their names on the website. All the information is already available there,” he said.

