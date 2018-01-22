Saharanpur police ‘inaction’: Three cops who refused to take youths to hospital booked

The protesters have demanded a compensation of one crore for each of the victim’s families. (Source: Twitter/ANI) The protesters have demanded a compensation of one crore for each of the victim’s families. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The Saharanpur police Sunday booked and suspended the three policemen who had allegedly refused to take two injured teenagers to a hospital on Friday night.

The victims, Arpit Khurana (16) and friend Sunny Gupta (17), both class X students, later died.

Head constable Indrapal Singh and constables Pankaj Kumar and Manoj Kumar allegedly refused to ferry the injured citing their blood would stain their vehicle. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.

Shailendra Sharma, station house officer, Janakpuri police station (Sharanpur) said the FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint from a local resident. They have been booked under IPC section 304 A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 29 The Police Act. No one has been arrested yet, he said.

“Complainant, who is also an eyewitness, said the victims suffered serious injuries when their motorcycle crashed into a pole. They then fell into a nearby drain. Local residents rushed to the scene and pulled the teens out. Meanwhile, they sought the assistance of the ‘Dial 100’ police team passing through the area. The policemen came out of the vehicle but did not take the injured to the hospital stating that their vehicle would be stained, the complainant has alleged,” said the SHO.

