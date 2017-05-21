Saharanpur: Four arrested for damaging Ambedkar statue

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly damaging a statue of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar in Mirzapur village of Saharanpur district, police said on Sunday.

According to a UP Police spokesperson, a hand of the statue in the village was found damaged on May 19.

Following this, police sprung into action and arrested four persons yesterday for their alleged involvement in the case.

“A case has been registered. Four persons have been arrested, while a hunt for others who are suspected to be involved is on. A new statue has been installed after replacing the old one,” the spokesperson added.

Police also said they have formed a 10-member team of villagers to ensure security for the statue.

