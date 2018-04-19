Saharanpur attack: Kin shifted after ‘pressure’ from accused

Police on Wednesday bound down five people a week after a family, fearing reprisals over a complaint they filed against them, left Saharanpur’s Karundi village. (Representational) Police on Wednesday bound down five people a week after a family, fearing reprisals over a complaint they filed against them, left Saharanpur’s Karundi village. (Representational)

Police on Wednesday bound down five people a week after a family, fearing reprisals over a complaint they filed against them, left Saharanpur’s Karundi village. The family has refused to return despite assurances. Trilok Sharma said his family left since they were under pressure to withdraw a case against seven people who had assaulted his brother Anuj, since left bed-ridden, in January. Anuj had earlier assaulted one of them for allegedly harassing his 16-year-old niece. The seven had been jailed since the assault, while four were later let-off on bail.

“Among the five bound down are four accused in the assault case — Jwala, and brothers Sachin and Vijay Kant and their relative, Rajan. We will invoke Goonda Act against them. Vijay’s uncle, Subhash Singh, was also bound down,” said Behat Station House Officer Mahendra Pal Singh. He added Vijay’s brothers, Ajeet Singh and Gaurav, and their relative Sagar is still in jail.

“When I complained about it to (harassment) village elders, a panchayat was organised. Anuj slapped Vijay then. The elders intervened and we agreed not to complain about the harassment to the police if they stopped harassing her. They agreed and we thought that would be the end of it,” said Trilok Sharma. Trilok said Vijay and others assaulted Anuj with iron rods on January 6. Later, the family lodged a complaint against five named and two unidentified persons.

“For the last month, we have been under pressure to withdraw our complaint. I informed the police but no one paid attention. Finally, on Saturday, we left the village,” said Trilok. He said they were staying at Ibrahimpur village. Police said they had been trying to convince the family to return. “The family never complained about the harassment. When I went to meet them on Sunday, the family refused to return saying they fear another attack by the accused. I have come to know pradhan and Zila panchayat members too had tried to convince them to return,” said Circle Officer Shiv Raj Singh.

BJP district chief Vijendra Kashyap said he assured them they are with them and they should return home. “I have also promised them that accused would be punished,” he said.

