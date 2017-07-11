RSS wing to take part in cooperative bodies’ elections

Sahkar Bharati, the cooperative wing of RSS, has also submitted a number of demands before the BJP government (Photo for representational purpose) Sahkar Bharati, the cooperative wing of RSS, has also submitted a number of demands before the BJP government (Photo for representational purpose)

Sahkar Bharati, the cooperative wing of RSS, announced on Monday that it would participate in the next cooperative bodies’ elections in UP likely to be held early next year, aiming its foray into the state’s cooperatives sector, which has been largely dominated by those from the ruling parties since the last several years.

Vijay Devangan, national organisation secretary of the Sahkar Bharti, told reporters in Lucknow that their organisation aims to bring “transparency and probity in the sector, which has been controlled by the politicians of the ruling parties of the time”.

“We have decided in our meeting of Uttar Pradesh’s office-bearers that we will announce our panel of names for the cooperative elections so that people working for probity and transparency in the sector could be established there,” he said.

Sahkar Bharati has also submitted a number of demands before the BJP government, including inquiry into the recruitment of people in over 1,000 posts in the cooperative bodies in the last few years by Special Investigation Bureau of UP Police’s Cooperative Cell and not by government officials. The outfit’s UP general secretary Virendra Kumar Pandey said that they had already submitted a complaint to the Cooperatives Department in March for the inquiry.

Devangan also raised the demand for establishment of a State Cooperative Board as it has been set up in Maharashtra “to work as a bridge between the people and the government”. He also demanded the appointment of a full-time registrar of cooperative bodies and registration of pending proposals for setting up new societies.

Devangan said the BJP government should also fully implement the provisions of 97th constitutional amendment to make the cooperative sector more independent and inclusive. He said Sahkar Bharati has urged the government to facilitate loans with zero interest to cooperative bodies in sectors like agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry and

fishery.

Devangan said the condition of several cooperative banks is bad and the Sahkar Bharati is in support of merger of apex cooperative bank and district cooperative banks to develop a better structure for cooperatives in the state.

The organisation has also raised the demand of giving priority to cooperative bodies in giving contracts under Private Public Partnership (PPP) system.

