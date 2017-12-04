RSS leader murder: Three held, ‘prime accused’ identified

Bike-borne assailants had shot dead Rajesh and injured his younger brother Anitesh Mishra in Brahminpur village.(Representational Image) Bike-borne assailants had shot dead Rajesh and injured his younger brother Anitesh Mishra in Brahminpur village.(Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested three people Sunday and claimed to have cracked the murder case of RSS worker Rajesh Mishra (42), who was shot dead near his house in Ghazipur’s Karanda police station area on October 21. Bike-borne assailants had shot dead Rajesh and injured his younger brother Anitesh Mishra in Brahminpur village. Rajesh, a contractor, was also working as a stringer with a Hindi daily.

Police said the prime accused, gangster Raju Yadav, who is on the run, was angry as Rajesh had started creating awareness among people against him. Raju planned the murder. Rajesh had written three articles on cases registered against him, two other accused are also untraceable, police said.

Ajeet Yadav and Jhanku Yadav of Bihar and Sunil Yadav of UP’s Chandauli district have been arrested. Police said Ajeet was allegedly the shooter.

“During questioning, the accused confessed. They told us that as per the plan, six people on two motorcycles reached the spot and opened fire on Rajesh. Police are still looking for two Ghazipur residents, Mantu Yadav and Pawan Yadav,” said Ghazipur SP Somen Barma.

