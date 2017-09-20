RSS begins in-house review, focus on shakhas, its work

Sources said, the meetings of functionaries of west UP and Braj have already been held by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his recent visit to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. (Source: Express archive photo) Sources said, the meetings of functionaries of west UP and Braj have already been held by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his recent visit to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. (Source: Express archive photo)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday began a six-day in-house review meeting in Lucknow. The organisation will review work done by local units and management of funds. While the BJP is not formally invited to the meeting, state-level leader are expected to join in the proceedings. The meeting is being held at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir campus in Nirala Nagar area in the state capital.

“This meeting is to review the works of six different karya vibhag of RSS,” said a senior RSS office bearer. The six ‘karya vibhag’ of RSS include Prachar, Seva, Sampark, Baudhhik, Sharirik and Vyavastha.

“Prachar vibhag” is associated with publicity of RSS’ works whereas “Seva” is related to campaigns against untouchabilty, running cleanliness drives and welfare schemes for poor and Dalits.

“A major focus will be on Sharirik vibhag that is associated with holding shakahs. The review will focus on certain measures like number of shakhas presently being held in every district, number of shakhas and also participation,” said another RSS office bearer, adding that short duration meetings on some issues were held on Tuesday while major issues will be discussed in detail from Wednesday onwards.

Review of “Vyavastha vibhag” will focus on arrangements made for RSS events and expenses on routine programmes. Sources said that monetary contributions by “swayamsevaks” to the organisation, called “Guru Dakshina”, last month will also be looked into.

Progress in the works of “Sampark vibhag” will also be discussed because “swayamsevaks” in this “vibhag” maintain contacts with government servents and private firm employees who could not take part in shakhas and RSS events because of job protocols but have faith in right-wing ideology, said a RSS leader from Awadh region.

“This particular work used to be important for political wing BJP in view of elections,” said a RSS leader, who added that BJP is not invited in the meeting but state level leaders are expected to visit the meeting place to meet senior RSS functionaries.

“The feedback received in this annual meeting will be used as inputs in all-India level meetings of RSS,” said another RSS leader.

RSS office bearers from district units, vibhag units and prant level have been called in the meeting. Top RSS functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi reached Lucknow on the day.

RSS functionaries from four prants, including Awadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur-Bundelkhand have been attending the meeting and they will be sharing about the works their local units doing at district level in follow up of RSS directives. Sources said, the meetings of functionaries of remaining two regions — west UP and Braj — has already been held by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his recent visit to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Braj and west UP prants along with Uttarakhand constitute ‘Paschim kshetra’ of RSS.

