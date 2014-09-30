Rs 50 debt leads to clash in Meerut village

A debt of Rs 50 escalated into a clash between two groups at a Meerut village late on Sunday night.

The clash, in which five persons were injured, took place at Durveshpur village, leading to tension in the area for nearly two hours. The two groups pelted stones at each other, on houses and a policeman’s vehicle. The police had to resort to lathi-charge twice to disperse the crowd and allegedly fired bullets in the air.

“Three persons have been arrested. Reports that police fired in the air have not been confirmed… a probe has been ordered. We will take action against policemen if they are found guilty in handling the situation,” said M M Baig, the Superintendent of Police (Rural).

According to the police, the incident began when Neetu, a Dalit boy, had given Rs 50 to one Wasit ten days ago. Since then, Wasit had not paid Neetu back. When Neetu’s brother Bittoo asked Wasit to pay up, Wasit allegedly held Bittoo captive and beat him with the help of two friends, Sauood and Hashim.

As word of Bittoo being held captive spread, hundreds of people took to the streets carrying stones and lathis. Within minutes, the sleepy village turned into a battlefield. When the police reached the spot, the Parikshitgarh police station in charge, Mohan Singh, could not persuade the groups to keep calm.

Singh then sought the help of other police stations before resorting to lathi charge to quell the trouble.

“A minor issue snowballed into trouble in the village. Adequate police and PAC personnel have been deployed there to ensure peace,” said Abdul Kadir, the Circle Officer (Rural).

