Robbers kill family in Sitapur

Unidentified motorcycle-borne men killed a couple and their teenage son outside their house in City Kotwali area in Sitapur on Tuesday. Protesting against the incident and demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits, traders in the district shut shop for a day.

Sunil Jaiswal (52) owned a wholesale grain shop in the area. Police said around 9.30 pm, Jaiswal was about to enter his house at Church Road when four youths, with helmets and scarves hiding their faces, arrived and snatched the bag Jaiswal was carrying.

When he resisted, one of the men fired at him. Hearing the gunshot, Sunil’s wife Kamini (50) and son Hrithik (17) ran outside and raised an alarm.

The assailants fired at them too at close range, said City Kotwali police Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Singh.

While Sunil and Kamini died on the spot, assailants managed to flee with the bag. Hrithik was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later in the night, said the SHO.

CCTV footage from the locality have been accessed and investigation is on, police said, adding the contents of the bag is yet to be confirmed.

