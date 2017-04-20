Rita meets NGOs to discuss ways to gather opinion of Muslim women

At the meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav At the meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav

A WEEK after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked women ministers of his government to gather opinion of Muslim women on the issue of triple talaq to be placed before the Supreme Court, the state government held a meeting with various NGOs in this regard on Wednesday.

Several social activists, who took part in the meeting held at Yojna Bhavan in Lucknow, refused to accept the recommendations of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), saying that the board cannot act like “Khap Panchayats”. The NGOs also asked the government to include issues of education and social security of Muslim women in the survey.

Representatives of telecom companies were also called in the meeting to take their suggestions regarding use of technology for conducting the survey. “Today’s exercise should not be seen as an interference in personal law. We are rather addressing the issue of equal rights of women, assuring them that wherever their rights would be suppressed, we would stand by them,” said State Women and Child Development Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

“We will also take up long term issues about social security of women and the working group would sit for more hours to finalise procedures to be adopted in this regard,” she said.

Social activists, who attended the meeting, were more aggressive in their demands, citing that triple talaq has been abolished in several countries like Pakistan, Morocco, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

“There are several countries, including our neighbours like Pakistan, and even Saudi Arabia, where triple talaq is not followed. So why in India?” asked Naish Hasan, a social activist working on Muslim women rights. Adding that she does not accept the recommendations of AIMPLB, Hasan said, “Social boycott can not be regarded as justice.” Shaista Ambar, President of All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, said, “AIMPLB should not act like some Khap Panchayat. They have no right to force their decisions or recommendations on anyone.”

Adding that it would be difficult to directly ask questions about triple talaq to Muslim women, Shaista said that she wants the working group to also include issues about education of Muslim women, their social security and health in the survey. “Due to lack of education and male dominant culture, many women may shy away from participating in the survey. So, we have requested to include issues of social security, health and education of Muslim women as well,” added Shaista.

