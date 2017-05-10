Retd Army subedar’s daughters murdered in Lucknow home

The deceased, Arti Singh and Antima Singh. The deceased, Arti Singh and Antima Singh.

TWO SISTERS were stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants at their house in Para area of Lucknow on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Arti Singh, who had completed her BTech, and her sister Antima, a Class XII student. Police suspect somebody known to the family was behind the murders. The father of the victims, L B Singh, is a retired Army subedar.

ASP and Circle Officer of Alambagh police, Meenakshi Gupta, said: “The father has told police that he and with his wife Renu had gone to the Army’s Command Hospital. When they returned home at

Ram Vihar Colony around 10 am, they found the main door open. They entered the house and found blood splattered all around and the bodies of their daughters inside the kitchen.”

“Singh called his neighbour and rushed the girls to a nearby hospital where both were declared dead on arrival,” she added.

After the police were informed, forensic team and a sniffer dogs squad visited the crime spot.

“Both the deceased have multiple wounds inflicted by sharp edged weapons on their hands, stomach and neck. Sign of struggle with the assailants is also visible at the crime spot. Police have prima facie ruled out possibility of them being raped before they were killed, as no such sign was evident on the bodies. But we would be able to reach a conclusion about this only after we receive the postmortem report,” said the CO.

She added hair has been recovered from hands of the younger girl, suggesting that she had scuffled with the assailants before she was killed.

“The murder is suspected to be the handiwork of someone known to the family,” said Para police Station House Officer Shyam Narain Singh. He added that the police are in the process of collecting call details of the cellphones of both the victims.

“It appears that the assailants had deleted call history and WhatsApp messages from one of the cellphones belonging to the girls,” said the CO.

