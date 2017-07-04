Removal of Ghazipur DM: Rajbhar withdraws decision to hold dharna after CM ‘accepts’ his demand

Om Prakash Rajbhar Om Prakash Rajbhar

CABINET MINISTER and president of BJP ally Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Monday withdrew his decision to stage a dharna at the Ghazipur Collectorate, claiming that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accepted his demand of removing District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri.

He claimed that on Monday, he met Adityanath, who accepted his demand. Rajbhar, an MLA from Zahurabad in Ghazipur and the backward classes welfare minister, had on Sunday announced that he would stage a dharna at the collectorate on Tuesday, demanding Khatri’s transfer.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he had said: “I have written to the DM as a minister in the past three months, asking him to resolve land related issues of the general public. I had spoken to him over the phone too. But the DM did not pay heed… This DM is working on his own will. He suspended an official in the district and posted him back at the same place a few days later…” He had alleged that while he had written 19 letters to the DM, no action has been taken. Sources in the government said Adityanath on Monday called Rajbhar for a meeting after getting news about his proposed dharna.

After the meeting, Rajbhar said: “I had placed 19 demands before the chief minister and he resolved 17 of them.” He, however, refused to give details of his demands. When asked about the DM’s transfer, Rajbhar said: “Hat jayega (Will be removed)… The CM has assured that the DM would be removed… I am satisfied and there will be no dharna on Tuesday.” SBSP has four MLAs in the state Assembly.

