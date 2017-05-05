Uttar Pradesh Rasheed Masood joins BSP

Rasheed Masood at the BSP event. Rasheed Masood at the BSP event.

Former union minister Rasheed Masood left the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Saharanpur on Thursday.

Masood (69), who was convicted in a medical admission racket, was the first MP to be disqualified in 2013 after the Supreme Court struck down a provision in the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that allowed convicted legislators to continue their membership in a House if they filed an appeal in a higher court within three months of their conviction. He was awarded a four-year jail term and is currently on bail.

Masood joined the BSP along with his son Shadan, grandson Shayan and dozens of local leaders in the presence of BSP coordinator Naresh Gautam and other leaders. He announced that BSP is the only party that is capable of stopping “communal forces”.

Shadan said most of the Muslims voted for SP in the Assembly elections but the party could win only 47 seats. He said it is the need of the hour that Dalits and Muslims unite to stop the BJP.

Masood was minister of state (Independent Charge) for health and family welfare in the Janata Dal government for just over six months in 1990, when the alleged admission scam took place. He later joined the SP before leaving it to join the Congress as Rajya Sabha MP and later re-joined SP after disqualification.

