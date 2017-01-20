Mathura: Ram Vriksha’s son arrested

The Mathura police has arrested Vivek Yadav, son of main accused in the Jawahar Bagh violence, Ram Vriksha Yadav, on charges of rioting and murder.

Vivek was arrested based on the information provided by his brother Raj Narain, who had approached police for a DNA test earlier this week. While Ram Vriksha was among the 29 killed in the clash, Vivek managed to escape.

Mathura SP (Crime) Rajesh Sonkar said that the accused was produced in court Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody. He was arrested near Jai Guru Dev ashram in Mathura.

Vivek was the brain behind the propagation of the cult’s vision on social media, and had been regularly updating SBSS activities on Facebook with anti-government propaganda during his stay in Jawahar Bagh.