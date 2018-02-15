Ram Rajya Rath Yatra: In Varanasi on second day, Allahabad next

Yatra was led by a golden chariot modeled after the proposed Ram temple and reached Varanasi at around 10 pm. (Express Photo/Anand Singh) Yatra was led by a golden chariot modeled after the proposed Ram temple and reached Varanasi at around 10 pm. (Express Photo/Anand Singh)

The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra on Wednesday reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, the second of its 41-day six-state tour to interact with people over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Yatra, organised by Maharashtra-based Shri Ramdas Mission Universal Society, was led by a golden chariot modeled after the proposed Ram temple and reached Varanasi at around 10pm. It was greeting by a group of local Bajrang Dal members who performed an arti for them. The yatris then headed to a temple rest house for the night.

“The yatra, comprising members of the Society, stopped at chaurahas and met local VHP leaders and Hindu priests who welcomed them with refreshments,” said Paragbuwa Ramdasji, a member of the organising committee. “The Yatra has been running a few hours late but is going strong. Big stops for us were at Sultanpur and Jaunpur where devotees met us and we talked of the Ram temple construction and how we must make our dream come true.”

BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders like Lallu Singh and Ashok Tiwari on Tuesday attended the inauguration of “Ram Rajya Rath Yatra” with VHP general secretary Champat Rai flagging off the event in Ayodhya. The yatra’s main agenda is to administer a pledge to the people for construction of the Ram temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya. The Yatra will move to Allahabad on Thursday morning.

VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma who will receive the yatra in Allahabad on Thursday said, “Around 200-300 members of the BJP, VHP and other organisations will welcome the yatris and interact with them.”

“The VHP is supporting this yatra because it is a cultural and religious cause which matters to all Hindus. There is nothing political about this yatra, we are only trying to prayer that the Mandir be built though the case is still pending in court,” he said.

