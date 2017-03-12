Raja Bhaiya booked in murder case

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.

Rae Bareli police Saturday registered an FIR against Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, his cousin Akshay Pratap Singh and four others on charges of murder and conspiracy. Raja Bhaiya, who won from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh as an Independent, and others have been booked in connection with the murder of a youth, who was an accused in the 2013 murder case of deputy SP Ziaul Haq. Raja Bhaiya was also booked for the murder of Haq but the CBI gave him a clean chit. The youth, who was out on bail, was then declared a juvenile by the court.

Unchahar police SHO Parusham Ram Tripathi said, “The victim died when the motorcycle, on which he was travelling, collided with a loaded truck at Arkha village late Friday. Following this, the truck driver left his vehicle and fled. On Saturday, the deceased’s uncle filed an FIR against Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Akshay Pratap Singh, the unidentified truck driver and three others alleging that they conspired to kill his nephew.” No arrests have so far been made in the case.