Raids across Uttar Pradesh: 194 petrol pumps found cheating, 30 held, says official

An ongoing inquiry into petrol pumps across the state has so far found 194 of them to be cheating consumers by filling less fuel, an official said. A total of 58 petrol pumps has been sealed, while 58 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the anomalies. Thirty accused have been arrested so far.

The inquiry was ordered by the government in May after the state Special Task Force (STF) conducted raids at petrol pumps in Lucknow in the last week of April this year, and found dispensing machines fitted with “remote-controlled electronic chips” to dupe consumers.

Nine FIRs were then lodged, and 27 accused — including four petrol pump owners — were held in Lucknow. Teams comprising officials from district administrations, local police, oil companies and weight and measurement departments were formed at district level to check pilferage.

Deputy Commissioner (Food and Civil Supplies) Satya Deo said: “Of 6,742 petrol pumps in the state, inquiry has been completed on 6,622. They have found fault at 194 stations, where chips and other methods were found to have been used to pilfer fuel and dupe customers.”

He further said the process of lodging FIRs has begun, and so far, 58 cases have been registered. Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies, Ajay Chauhan said 58 petrol pumps, on whose owners FIR have been lodged so far, have been sealed.

