‘Rahul will decide UPCC future’: UP Cong chief says no plans to resign

With speculations running through the day of his “resignation”, UP Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar on Wednesday clarified that he was not stepping down from his post as of now. The rumours of an impending resignation, sources said, came about after Congress leaders authorised national party president Rahul Gandhi on committees at the 84th plenary session of the party earlier this week.

Babbar said that till any further decision on the future of the committee is made, the party would maintain status quo. “I was a worker of this party and still am one. I don’t know anything about resignation,” Babbar told workers, many of whom shouted in his support: “Hum tumare sath hain, youth tumhare sath hai… (We are with you, the youth is with you.)”

“There is no working committee,” said Babbar. “There is just a screening committee at present. For the new committee, either there will be an election or the president will nominate. The entire party authorised our President Rahul Gandhi to nominate the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Pradesh Congress Committee. But till such time that a decision is made, the status quo will be maintained and those who occupy such posts will continue.”

Earlier in the day, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari also clarified, “On behalf of the party, I clarify that Raj Babbar has not resigned. Since, there is no vacancy at present, there should not be talks about who would be the next president. Some confusion prevailed over the entire issue” Babbar, meanwhile, said he would be camping in Lucknow for the Rajya Sabha elections.

