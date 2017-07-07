Rae Bareli killings: Three more arrested

DAYS AFTER Rohaniya block head Shiv Kumar Yadav was arrested in connection with the murders of five persons in Unchahar area of Rae Bareli, the police on Thursday arrested three more persons. With this, eight persons have been arrested in the case. On June 26 evening, three youths were lynched while two others were burnt alive inside an SUV allegedly by locals at Apta village. The five were allegedly fleeing after opening fire outside the house of Shiv Kumar Yadav.

The victims were identified as Rohit Shukla, Anoop Mishra, Ankush Mishra alias Bhaskar Mishra, Brijesh Shukla and Narendra Shukla – all residents of the neighbouring Pratapgarh district. The CM had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims. “The names of Rajendra Yadav, Ram Abhilakh and Dasrath — all residents of Unchahar — had come up during investigation. They were arrested from Salon Road in Manirampur village on Thursday,” a police officer said.

Earlier, Vijay Kumar Yadav alias Raja Yadav, Krishna Kumar Yadav, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Ram Bahal Yadav and Bhadhau Yadav were arrested in connection to the case. Following this, Yadav was arrested a few hours after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the Lucknow Range IG a deadline of 10 days to arrest the remaining accused in the case and take effective action.

“Police have arrested nine persons. While four were named in the FIR, three or four accused persons were unidentified. All of them have been arrested,” said Lucknow Range IG Jai Narain Singh.

