Rae Bareli killings: Rohaniya block chief held

AROUND A week after three youths were found lynched and two others burnt alive inside an SUV in a Rae Bareli village, the prime accused in the murders, Rohaniya block head Shiv Kumar Yadav, was arrested late Sunday.

Five other accused in the case — Vijay Kumar Yadav alias Raja Yadav, Krishna Kumar Yadav, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Ram Bahal Yadav and Bhadhau Yadav — have already been arrested in the case.

Yadav was arrested a few hours after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the Lucknow Range IG a deadline of 10 days to arrest the remaining accused in the case and take effective action. He was produced before the court on Monday, which sent him to judicial custody.

“Shiv Kumar faces the charge of conspiring to kill the youths… The investigation has found that he was constantly on touch with the other accused over phone when the murders took place. Shiv Kumar was caught from Ratanpur crossing,” Unchahar police Station Officer Mohammad Surkhab Khan said.

Wth the arrest of Shiv Kumar, all the accused named in the FIR have been arrested. The investigation is on to find our the role played by others in the murders,” Rae Bareli SP Gaurav Singh said. On June 26 evening, three youths were lynched while two others burnt alive inside an SUV allegedly by locals at Apta village in Unchahar. The five were allegedly fleeing after opening fire outside the house of the local village head.

The victims were identified as Rohit Shukla, Anoop Mishra, Ankush Mishra alias Bhaskar Mishra, Brijesh Shukla and Narendra Shukla — all residents of the neighbouring Pratapgarh district. The CM had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims.

