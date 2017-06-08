Protests at Lucknow University function expose security lapse

Protest at Lucknow University on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo) Protest at Lucknow University on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo)

A major security lapse was witnessed when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at Lucknow University on Wednesday. Black flags and slogans greeted him and the protests — carried out by students, including members of the Samajwadi Party’s student wing — saw the CM convoy being forced to halt on the University Road for several minutes.

Police later lathicharged the protesters and took them into custody. “Some students were arrested on charge of breach of peace during the protest,” said Jai Narain Singh, IG (Lucknow Range).

Referring to the protest, Adityanath, at the event, said “Some people are misusing our generous democratic ideals and we can see this in the distorted and anti-national thinking of people indulging in violent protest on the roads.”

“There are a lot of people who are living on foreign money and eating foreign leftovers. They distort Indian history and try to glorify those who tried to destroy our sanatan sanskriti and social structure. If these foreign powers are their ideals, then our society must rethink about these people,” he added.

