Protest over video turns violent in Lakhimpur, curfew imposed

Curfew was imposed in Lakhimpur city of Kheri district on Thursday evening after violence during a protest over the circulation of an allegedly objectionable video.

On Wednesday, police took into custody one Jan Ahmed, a class 12 student, and one Faizal for allegedly “making and circulating” the video on social media. The complaint was filed by one Shubhendra.

As a group of protesters shouted slogans and demanded action against the accused on Thursday, a clash led to two persons sustaining gunshot injuries. The incident is being probed by the police.

Kheri SP Manoj Kumar Jha said two persons suffered gunshot wounds on their hands during the clash, but the injuries were not serious.

Meanwhile, after curfew was imposed, police were rushed from neighbouring districts as a precautionary measure.

Kheri DM Akash Deep denied that it was a case of a clash between two groups, adding that protesters held demonstrations despite the accused being arrested.

“These protesters continued raising slogans. They were dispersed by police. However, at one place, a group confronted a shopkeeper and started raising slogans. Some shots were fired and two persons suffered gunshot wounds there. There were no clashes between two groups and the situation is under control. The protesters are being identified because they included some unscrupulous elements..,” he said.

Circle Officer Nirmal Bisht said: “A video insulting the Hindu gods and goddesses went viral on the social media. It was allegedly made by the accused persons who were subsequently arrested. However, members of two groups clashed in the evening after protests in the city. The situation is under control.”

The elections in Kheri were held in the second phase of polling on February 15.