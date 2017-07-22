Protest in police station premises helps man escape, 10 arrested

Ten people were arrested on Friday for allegedly protesting inside the Sirsiya police station premises the previous day, which helped an accused escape custody. Daddan, a resident of Sirsaiya town, was arrested from near his house under the UP Gangsters’ Act on Thursday. He had five criminal cases against him. Soon after the police vehicle ferrying the accused entered the station premises, a group of about 150 people, including over 70 wearing burqa, followed them protesting the arrest, said Vijay Kumar Yadav, SHO.

While the police were engaged in pacifying the protesters, Daddan took advantage of the chaos and managed to give them the slip. Soon, the protesters too left the police station, the SHO said. Police later booked 15 named and 150 unidentified persons on various charges including assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty. All accused belong to Sirsaiya town. On Friday, police arrested 10 of the accused identifying them with the help of a video filmed by the police during the protest. They were produced before a local court that sent them to jail.

