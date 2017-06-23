Protest at CM Yogi Adityanath event: Court extends hearing of case by two days

File photo of police overpowering SP student wing members who showed black flags to the fleet of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (PTI) File photo of police overpowering SP student wing members who showed black flags to the fleet of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (PTI)

THE SESSION court in Lucknow on Thursday extended by two days the date of hearing in a case, in which 11 Lucknow University (LU) students were arrested for allegedly breaching Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s security by stopping his convoy and showing him black flags on June 7. Defense lawyer Devendra Upadhyay said the date was extended because the government lawyer “had not read the case diary”. “When the judge asked him, he said that he has it (case diary) but hasn’t read it. So, judge extended the date for day after tomorrow,” Upadhyay said.

The 11 students, among which six belong to Samajwadi Chatra Sabha and one to All India Student Association, were arrested under sections 147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter police servant from doing his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) of the IPC. Adityanath was on way to attend Hindvi Swaraj Divas Samaroh at the Lucknow University on June 7.

Meanwhile, 22 students and nine others arrested under Section 151 (breach of peace) of the CrPC on June 20 and June 16 respectively, were released by the court after they provided surety bonds of Rs 2 lakh each on Thursday.

Last Friday, nine Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha members were arrested while they were protesting outside the LU vice-chancellor’s residence, asking for the release of the 11 students, who included two girls. On the other hand, 22 students from different student wings were arrested while they tried to take out a rally by defying the district magistrate’s order on Tuesday.

While the bond documents of the nine arrested on Friday were verified, others were released without verification, Upadhyay said.

