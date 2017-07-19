Proposal to name civil enclave at Bareilly airport as ‘Naath Nagri’ passed

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The state Cabinet Tuesday passed proposals to name the civil enclave at the airport in Bareilly as ‘Naath Nagri’ and the one at Chakeri airport in Kanpur after independence movement activist Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi.

Sources said that the civil enclave at Bareilly airport will be named as ‘Naath Nagri’ because Bareilly district is also known as Naath Nagri, which has six prominent temples of lord Shiva, who is also known as Bhole Naath.

The civil enclave at Chakeri airport will be named after Vidyarthi, who had died in Kanpur. In April, the state government had decided to name the civil terminal at the IAF airport in Gorakhpur after Mahayogi Gorakhnath, in whose memory the Gorakhnath temple was set up. Adityanath is its head priest now.

