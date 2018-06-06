Proposal for liquor ban in Mathura’s ‘religious spots’ gets Cabinet nod

Srikant Sharma said the step was taken because these areas were declared as “religious spots” by the government. (Photo for representation purpose) Srikant Sharma said the step was taken because these areas were declared as “religious spots” by the government. (Photo for representation purpose)

The state Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal to impose a liquor ban in Barsana, Gokul, Govardhan, Nand Gaon, Radha Kund and Baldeo areas of Mathura district.

Cabinet Minister and spokesperson Srikant Sharma said the step was taken because these areas were declared as “religious spots” by the government.

In another important decision, the Cabinet cleared the proposal to cancel the tender of the ambitious Poorvanchal Expressway. Last week, the seven lowest bidders for eight packages of the expressway had been identified. However, the bids have been cancelled citing “higher prices” quoted by the companies.

“We are confident that with the fresh tender process, we will be able to get even lower prices, thus the current bids have been cancelled,” said Principal Secretary (Information) and Chief Executive Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority Avaneesh Awasthi. Asked about the delay in the project, he said, “We will take the single stage bidding system this time to speed up the process, whereby both technical and financial bids will be invited at the same time and the process will start from tomorrow. However, it would still take at least 35 to 40 days for the fresh tender process to be completed.”

This is the second time that the tender process for the Poorvanchal Expressway project has been cancelled. The process, which was completed by the previous government, was shelved by the present government last year.

The Cabinet also cleared the decision to establish a power police station in every district, which would handle just cases of electricity theft, line losses and other electricity-related issues. The government’s official spokesperson said each of these police stations would have 28 staff members. The proposals to establish Sant Kabir Academy in Maghar, and acquire land for the NOIDA International Airport were also given green signals. Clearance was given to the new UP Milk Policy 2018 to promote milk production, its branding etc. and the UP Pashu Prajnan Policy 2018 to promote local cow breeds. The proposal to re-start operation of three distilleries i.e. Anoop Shahr, Ghosi and Kayam Ganj, also got a Cabinet nod.

